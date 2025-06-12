General Motors Company [GM] moved up 1.92: Why It’s Important

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.87.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10602687 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Motors Company stands at 0.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.73%.

The market cap for GM stock reached $47.95 billion, with 966.00 million shares outstanding and 959.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.53M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 10602687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $52.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2025, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.67.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.08% in the past year of trading.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 0.63%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 110.25 million shares, which is approximately 9.705%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 95.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in GM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.39 billion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5224%.