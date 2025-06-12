Gamestop Corporation [GME] Stock trading around $28.55 per share: What’s Next?

Gamestop Corporation [NYSE: GME] slipped around -1.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.55 at the close of the session, down -5.31%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.34M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 15871875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gamestop Corporation [GME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GME shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GME stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Gamestop Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gamestop Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $30, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Underperform rating on GME stock. On March 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GME shares from 16 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamestop Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 29.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.89.

How has GME stock performed recently?

Gamestop Corporation [GME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, GME shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.17% in the past year of trading.

Gamestop Corporation [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gamestop Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.89 and a Current Ratio set at 8.39.

Earnings analysis for Gamestop Corporation [GME]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gamestop Corporation go to -4.22%.

Insider trade positions for Gamestop Corporation [GME]

The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.7 million shares, which is approximately 7.686%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 22.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$557.98 million in GME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$199.33 million in GME stock with ownership which is approximately 2.0893%.