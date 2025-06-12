Galiano Gold Inc [GAU] is 15.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Galiano Gold Inc [AMEX: GAU] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.42.

Galiano Gold Inc stock has also loss -5.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GAU stock has inclined by 13.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.40% and gained 15.45% year-on date.

The market cap for GAU stock reached $365.71 million, with 257.39 million shares outstanding and 202.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, GAU reached a trading volume of 11399949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Galiano Gold Inc [GAU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAU shares is $2.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Galiano Gold Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Galiano Gold Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galiano Gold Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

GAU stock trade performance evaluation

Galiano Gold Inc [GAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, GAU shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.55% in the past year of trading.

Galiano Gold Inc [GAU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Galiano Gold Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Galiano Gold Inc [GAU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galiano Gold Inc go to 50.24%.

Galiano Gold Inc [GAU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GAU stocks are: EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 36.23 million shares, which is approximately 15.5136%. DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 17.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$30.82 million in GAU stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $$29.74 million in GAU stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4262%.