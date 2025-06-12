FST Corp [KBSX] is -76.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FST Corp [NASDAQ: KBSX] price surged by 44.87 percent to reach at $0.7.

Guru’s Opinion on FST Corp [KBSX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FST Corp is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

KBSX Stock Performance Analysis:

FST Corp [KBSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.25. With this latest performance, KBSX shares gained by 14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.05% in the past year of trading.

Insight into FST Corp Fundamentals:

FST Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

FST Corp [KBSX] Institutonal Ownership Details