FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] Revenue clocked in at $7.21 million, down -89.60% YTD: What’s Next?

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.30 at the close of the session, up 1.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, FOXO reached a trading volume of 21863246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for FOXO Technologies Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11.

How has FOXO stock performed recently?

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.51. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -58.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.11% in the past year of trading.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Insider trade positions for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 91219.0 shares, which is approximately 0.0882%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 42659.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11329.0 in FOXO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$10481.0 in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0381%.