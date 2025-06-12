Fox Advisors lifts Amphenol Corp [APH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amphenol Corp [NYSE: APH] gained 0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $93.07 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 7601436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corp [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $94.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $80 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 50.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corp [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.48% in the past year of trading.

Amphenol Corp [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amphenol Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.99.

Amphenol Corp [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp go to 19.53%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amphenol Corp [APH]

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148.84 million shares, which is approximately 12.3796%. FMR LLC, holding 102.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.87 billion in APH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$6.25 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7159%.