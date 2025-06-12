For Southern Company [SO], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] closed the trading session at $89.55.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.78 percent and weekly performance of 1.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, SO reached to a volume of 5151426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $95.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

SO stock trade performance evaluation

Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.90% in the past year of trading.

Southern Company [SO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southern Company [SO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 6.57%.

Southern Company [SO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100.76 million shares, which is approximately 9.1938%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 77.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.03 billion in SO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.45 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2357%.