For Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI], Analyst sees a rise to $3.75. What next?

Quantum-Si Incorporated [NASDAQ: QSI] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.76 at the close of the session, up 3.53%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, QSI reached a trading volume of 11169115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSI shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Quantum-Si Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Quantum-Si Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $2, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on QSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum-Si Incorporated is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has QSI stock performed recently?

Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, QSI shares gained by 16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.92% in the past year of trading.

Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Quantum-Si Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.89 and a Current Ratio set at 19.24.

Earnings analysis for Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quantum-Si Incorporated go to 16.28%.

Insider trade positions for Quantum-Si Incorporated [QSI]

The top three institutional holders of QSI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12.41 million shares, which is approximately 8.7431%. SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 7.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.26 million in QSI stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $$8.1 million in QSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5398%.