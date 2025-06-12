For PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL], Analyst sees a rise to $68. What next?

PayPal Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.49%.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock rose by 10.86%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.17. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.37, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.56 billion, with 979.00 million shares outstanding and 968.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.28M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 7696137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $80.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on PYPL stock. On April 14, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 103 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.86% in the past year of trading.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

PayPal Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc go to 11.28%.

PayPal Holdings Inc [PYPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87.76 million shares, which is approximately 8.4221%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 72.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.23 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.55 billion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2225%.