For NextEra Energy Inc [NEE], Analyst sees a rise to $87. What next?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] gained 0.26% or 0.19 points to close at $73.00 with a heavy trading volume of 11997159 shares.

The daily chart for NEE points out that the company has recorded -2.98% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.07M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 11997159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $81.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2024, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 34.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.17% in the past year of trading.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 8.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200.91 million shares, which is approximately 9.7887%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 150.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.64 billion in NEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.54 billion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1893%.