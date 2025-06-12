For Compass Inc [COMP], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 2.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.51.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6706859 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compass Inc stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for COMP stock reached $3.46 billion, with 508.57 million shares outstanding and 461.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 6706859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Inc [COMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $9.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $7 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Compass Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.75, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on COMP stock. On February 21, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for COMP shares from 2.75 to 2.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

How has COMP stock performed recently?

Compass Inc [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.34. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.83% in the past year of trading.

Compass Inc [COMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Compass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.55.

Insider trade positions for Compass Inc [COMP]

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 75.57 million shares, which is approximately 15.1545%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64.26 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$231.34 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$128.35 million in COMP stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1499%.