For Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Borr Drilling Ltd [NYSE: BORR] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.21.

Borr Drilling Ltd stock has also gained 20.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BORR stock has inclined by 0.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.23% and lost -43.33% year-on date.

The market cap for BORR stock reached $528.87 million, with 239.31 million shares outstanding and 223.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 8857517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BORR shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BORR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Borr Drilling Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Borr Drilling Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Ltd is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

BORR stock trade performance evaluation

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.11. With this latest performance, BORR shares gained by 16.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.07% in the past year of trading.

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Borr Drilling Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BORR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Borr Drilling Ltd go to -9.19%.

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 17.6 million shares, which is approximately 7.0085%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$87.86 million in BORR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$81.22 million in BORR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0128%.