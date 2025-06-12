For Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Amprius Technologies Inc [NYSE: AMPX] jumped around 0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.34 at the close of the session, up 6.71%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, AMPX reached a trading volume of 5741389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPX shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Amprius Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH MKM raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Amprius Technologies Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amprius Technologies Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has AMPX stock performed recently?

Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.90. With this latest performance, AMPX shares gained by 21.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.59% in the past year of trading.

Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amprius Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.45 and a Current Ratio set at 4.74.

Earnings analysis for Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amprius Technologies Inc go to 39.43%.

Insider trade positions for Amprius Technologies Inc [AMPX]

The top three institutional holders of AMPX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1.19 million shares, which is approximately 1.2269%. ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 1.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.4 million in AMPX stocks shares; and ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $$1.32 million in AMPX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0716%.