For Ally Financial Inc [ALLY], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $37.40.

Ally Financial Inc stock has also gained 5.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLY stock has inclined by 10.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.98% and gained 3.86% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $11.49 billion, with 307.15 million shares outstanding and 303.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 5846404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $41.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 302.32.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.21% in the past year of trading.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to 36.30%.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 29.0 million shares, which is approximately 9.4532%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.13 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.12 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 9.171%.