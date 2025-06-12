Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $58

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 10.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.79.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11828053 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fluor Corporation stands at 4.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for FLR stock reached $8.20 billion, with 166.16 million shares outstanding and 162.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 11828053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $45.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $52 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.74.

How has FLR stock performed recently?

Fluor Corporation [FLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.09. With this latest performance, FLR shares gained by 32.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.57% in the past year of trading.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 10.69%.

Insider trade positions for Fluor Corporation [FLR]

The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20.89 million shares, which is approximately 12.2139%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$755.87 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$645.97 million in FLR stock with ownership which is approximately 8.6742%.