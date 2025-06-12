FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $2.50

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NYSE: NOTE] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -10.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.51.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5994679 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FiscalNote Holdings Inc stands at 7.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.33%.

The market cap for NOTE stock reached $81.17 million, with 143.76 million shares outstanding and 120.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, NOTE reached a trading volume of 5994679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOTE shares is $2.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for FiscalNote Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2023, representing the official price target for FiscalNote Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NOTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FiscalNote Holdings Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has NOTE stock performed recently?

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.00. With this latest performance, NOTE shares dropped by -21.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.00% in the past year of trading.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Insider trade positions for FiscalNote Holdings Inc [NOTE]

The top three institutional holders of NOTE stocks are: MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD with ownership of 28.91 million shares, which is approximately 21.5121%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.18 million in NOTE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$5.98 million in NOTE stock with ownership which is approximately 3.0476%.