Evercore ISI slashes price target on Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC] – find out why.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [NYSE: LAC] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6087565 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for LAC stock reached $604.19 million, with 218.69 million shares outstanding and 184.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 6087565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $4.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1033.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LAC stock performed recently?

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.21% in the past year of trading.

Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.35 and a Current Ratio set at 10.35.

Earnings analysis for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) [LAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) go to -15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lithium Americas Corp [NewCo] [LAC]

