Etsy Inc [ETSY] stock Downgrade by Arete analyst, price target now $43

Etsy Inc [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $60.20.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.82 percent and weekly performance of -2.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 6209103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $50.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.14.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 26.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.78% in the past year of trading.

Etsy Inc [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Etsy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 10.33%.

Etsy Inc [ETSY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.44 million shares, which is approximately 11.546%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.14 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$598.0 million in ETSY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$344.86 million in ETSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0219%.