Equillium Inc [EQ] moved up 10.10: Why It’s Important

Equillium Inc [NASDAQ: EQ] gained 10.10% on the last trading session, reaching $0.39 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.66K shares, EQ reached a trading volume of 12637707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equillium Inc [EQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQ shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Equillium Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Equillium Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on EQ stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EQ shares from 14 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equillium Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for EQ stock

Equillium Inc [EQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, EQ shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.81% in the past year of trading.

Equillium Inc [EQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Equillium Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Equillium Inc [EQ]

The top three institutional holders of EQ stocks are: DECHENG CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 4.45 million shares, which is approximately 12.6148%. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, holding 1.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.26 million in EQ stocks shares; and TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD, currently with $$0.58 million in EQ stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3882%.