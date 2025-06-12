EQT Corp [EQT] Stock trading around $53.97 per share: What’s Next?

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] closed the trading session at $53.97.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.05 percent and weekly performance of -2.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, EQT reached to a volume of 5060342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corp [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $60.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for EQT Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $59, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corp is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corp [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.13% in the past year of trading.

EQT Corp [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EQT Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EQT Corp [EQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 41.53%.

EQT Corp [EQT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 66.77 million shares, which is approximately 15.1075%. WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 53.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.98 billion in EQT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $$1.97 billion in EQT stock with ownership which is approximately 12.0718%.