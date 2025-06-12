Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] Revenue clocked in at $2.40 billion, down -27.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNB] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $9.07 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.86M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 7890177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $9.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $17, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

Trading performance analysis for DNB stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, DNB shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.53% in the past year of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc go to 9.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]

