Draganfly Inc [DPRO] Revenue clocked in at $4.88 million, down -38.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Draganfly Inc [NASDAQ: DPRO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -33.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.66%.

Over the last 12 months, DPRO stock dropped by -61.58%. The one-year Draganfly Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.67. The average equity rating for DPRO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.47 million, with 5.43 million shares outstanding and 5.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 355.14K shares, DPRO stock reached a trading volume of 9041689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Draganfly Inc [DPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPRO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Draganfly Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

DPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Draganfly Inc [DPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.66. With this latest performance, DPRO shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.58% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Draganfly Inc Fundamentals:

Draganfly Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Draganfly Inc [DPRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DPRO stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6.47 million shares, which is approximately 11.7833%. ALLIANCE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, holding 0.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24102.0 in DPRO stocks shares; and ALLIANCE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $$14000.0 in DPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1092%.