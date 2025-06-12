DraftKings Inc [DKNG] moved up 0.85: Why It’s Important

DraftKings Inc [NASDAQ: DKNG] gained 0.85% or 0.32 points to close at $37.88 with a heavy trading volume of 8736247 shares.

The daily chart for DKNG points out that the company has recorded -14.41% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.78M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 8736247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $53.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $64 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $54, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on DKNG stock. On October 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DKNG shares from 54 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKNG in the course of the last twelve months was 93.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DraftKings Inc [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.73. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.68% in the past year of trading.

DraftKings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40.82 million shares, which is approximately 8.5154%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 30.84 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.18 billion in DKNG stocks shares;