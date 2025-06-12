Dominion Energy Inc [D] Stock trading around $55.57 per share: What’s Next?

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] closed the trading session at $55.57.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.17 percent and weekly performance of -0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, D reached to a volume of 5297848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $59.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 3.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.03% in the past year of trading.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc [D] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to 11.33%.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87.91 million shares, which is approximately 10.4872%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 61.27 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.0 billion in D stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.1 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.1213%.