Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL] Stock trading around $49.17 per share: What’s Next?

Delta Air Lines, Inc [NYSE: DAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.39%.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock dropped by -2.52%. The one-year Delta Air Lines, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.82. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $32.11 billion, with 652.96 million shares outstanding and 650.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.49M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 10188555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $60.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.52% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Delta Air Lines, Inc Fundamentals:

Delta Air Lines, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

DAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc go to 7.85%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc [DAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71.98 million shares, which is approximately 11.2299%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 42.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.01 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.29 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2266%.