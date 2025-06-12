Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Stock trading around $111.24 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.30%.

Over the last 12 months, DELL stock dropped by -14.41%. The one-year Dell Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.06. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.03 billion, with 344.00 million shares outstanding and 305.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, DELL stock reached a trading volume of 5424489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $137.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $128 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.41% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 13.08%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.58 million shares, which is approximately 2.4828%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in DELL stocks shares