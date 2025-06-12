Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY] is 4.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PLAY] price surged by 17.74 percent to reach at $4.59.

The one-year PLAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.7. The average equity rating for PLAY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $56 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $34, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on PLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

PLAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.58. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 37.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.70% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Fundamentals:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

PLAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc go to 24.54%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc [PLAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: HILL PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 7.12 million shares, which is approximately 17.9462%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 5.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$207.56 million in PLAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$161.59 million in PLAY stock with ownership which is approximately 10.2321%.