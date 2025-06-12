Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc [CYCC] fell -94.75% so far this year. What now?

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: CYCC] price surged by 13.20 percent to reach at $0.04.

The one-year CYCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.0. The average equity rating for CYCC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc [CYCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCC shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 702.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

CYCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc [CYCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -78.23. With this latest performance, CYCC shares dropped by -91.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.01% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc [CYCC] Institutonal Ownership Details