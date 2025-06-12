Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] Stock trading around $71.64 per share: What’s Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] price surged by 4.54 percent to reach at $3.11.

The one-year CRDO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.7. The average equity rating for CRDO stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $86.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CRDO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

CRDO Stock Performance Analysis:

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.30. With this latest performance, CRDO shares gained by 29.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.87% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.79 and a Current Ratio set at 6.62.

CRDO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd go to 35.46%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRDO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15.15 million shares, which is approximately 9.1753%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$453.31 million in CRDO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$390.73 million in CRDO stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4078%.