Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] gain 0.94% so far this year. What now?

Coterra Energy Inc [NYSE: CTRA] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $25.78 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 8379707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $33.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pickering Energy Partners have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Johnson Rice raised their target price from $34 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $29, while ROTH MKM kept a Buy rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.53% in the past year of trading.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coterra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc go to 27.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coterra Energy Inc [CTRA]

The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88.53 million shares, which is approximately 11.9314%. WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 55.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.48 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $$1.43 billion in CTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.209%.