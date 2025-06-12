Conoco Phillips [COP] Revenue clocked in at $57.28 billion, down -5.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] surged by $2.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $93.35.

Conoco Phillips stock has also gained 8.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has declined by -4.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.56% and lost -5.87% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $117.85 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 8679673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conoco Phillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $115.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $157 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Conoco Phillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on COP stock. On December 16, 2024, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 132 to 134.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conoco Phillips is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

Conoco Phillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.50% in the past year of trading.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Conoco Phillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conoco Phillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to 4.90%.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108.92 million shares, which is approximately 9.3238%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 96.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.09 billion in COP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.44 billion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8165%.