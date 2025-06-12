Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] moved up 0.54: Why It’s Important

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [NYSE: CIG] closed the trading session at $1.85.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.46 percent and weekly performance of 0.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, CIG reached to a volume of 5518198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

CIG stock trade performance evaluation

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, CIG shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.96% in the past year of trading.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR go to -21.54%.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20.13 million shares, which is approximately 0.7037%. POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, holding 17.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$29.99 million in CIG stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $$23.81 million in CIG stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4729%.