China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] is 4.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Natural Resources Inc [NASDAQ: CHNR] gained 25.89% or 0.14 points to close at $0.70 with a heavy trading volume of 9593399 shares.

The daily chart for CHNR points out that the company has recorded 16.30% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 183.50K shares, CHNR reached to a volume of 9593399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for CHNR stock

China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.02. With this latest performance, CHNR shares gained by 25.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.97% in the past year of trading.

China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

China Natural Resources Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR]