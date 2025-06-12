CapitalOne lifts Shopify Inc [SHOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shopify Inc [NASDAQ: SHOP] gained 3.51% or 3.87 points to close at $114.13 with a heavy trading volume of 14059541 shares.

The daily chart for SHOP points out that the company has recorded -3.58% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.11M shares, SHOP reached to a volume of 14059541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shopify Inc [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $113.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Shopify Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHOP stock. On April 14, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for SHOP shares from 110 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOP in the course of the last twelve months was 87.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.71.

Trading performance analysis for SHOP stock

Shopify Inc [SHOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.19. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.31% in the past year of trading.

Shopify Inc [SHOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Shopify Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.71 and a Current Ratio set at 3.71.

Shopify Inc [SHOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shopify Inc go to 24.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Shopify Inc [SHOP]

The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 55.24 million shares, which is approximately 4.2854%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.22 billion in SHOP stocks shares;