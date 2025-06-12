Cantor Fitzgerald lifts SES AI Corporation [SES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SES AI Corporation [NYSE: SES] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.89%.

Over the last 12 months, SES stock dropped by -18.55%. The one-year SES AI Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.67. The average equity rating for SES stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $370.52 million, with 320.97 million shares outstanding and 216.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.13M shares, SES stock reached a trading volume of 5148350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SES AI Corporation [SES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SES shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SES stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SES AI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2024, representing the official price target for SES AI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on SES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SES AI Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

SES Stock Performance Analysis:

SES AI Corporation [SES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, SES shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.55% in the past year of trading.

Insight into SES AI Corporation Fundamentals:

SES AI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.61.

SES AI Corporation [SES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SES stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 34.68 million shares, which is approximately 10.808%. GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, holding 33.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$41.32 million in SES stocks shares; and GENERAL MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $$11.93 million in SES stock with ownership which is approximately 2.975%.