British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] gain 34.31% so far this year. What now?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [NYSE: BTI] jumped around 1.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $48.78 at the close of the session, up 2.69%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 10795209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2025, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco Plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco Plc ADR is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

How has BTI stock performed recently?

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, BTI shares gained by 19.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.41% in the past year of trading.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings analysis for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco Plc ADR go to 4.12%.

Insider trade positions for British American Tobacco Plc ADR [BTI]

The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 26.39 million shares, which is approximately 1.1824%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 20.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$620.1 million in BTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$473.89 million in BTI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6864%.