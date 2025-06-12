Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG] moved up 6.91: Why It’s Important

Bit Origin Ltd [NASDAQ: BTOG] closed the trading session at $0.16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -83.34 percent and weekly performance of 2.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.74M shares, BTOG reached to a volume of 7029312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BTOG stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, BTOG shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.54% in the past year of trading.

Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bit Origin Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.04 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG]: Institutional Ownership

