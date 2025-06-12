Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] Stock trading around $21.06 per share: What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BILI] gained 8.28% on the last trading session, reaching $21.06 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 10195495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $24.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc ADR stock. On September 26, 2024, analysts increased their price target for BILI shares from 16.50 to 22.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc ADR is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27.

Trading performance analysis for BILI stock

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.27. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 11.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.75% in the past year of trading.

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bilibili Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]

The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 23.32 million shares, which is approximately 5.6012%. YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 12.67 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$195.61 million in BILI stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$109.16 million in BILI stock with ownership which is approximately 1.6984%.