Beyond Air Inc [XAIR] is -44.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The one-year XAIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.11. The average equity rating for XAIR stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beyond Air Inc [XAIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XAIR shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XAIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Beyond Air Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Beyond Air Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on XAIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Air Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for XAIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

XAIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Beyond Air Inc [XAIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, XAIR shares gained by 2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.91% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Beyond Air Inc Fundamentals:

Beyond Air Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.12 and a Current Ratio set at 3.56.

XAIR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XAIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Air Inc go to 45.66%.

Beyond Air Inc [XAIR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XAIR stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3.64 million shares, which is approximately 3.9638%. KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 1.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.73 million in XAIR stocks shares; and KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $$0.68 million in XAIR stock with ownership which is approximately 1.3774%.