Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] Revenue clocked in at $3.06 million, down -16.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Beamr Imaging Ltd [NASDAQ: BMR] price surged by 21.36 percent to reach at $0.72.

The one-year BMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.88. The average equity rating for BMR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMR shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beamr Imaging Ltd is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

BMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.81. With this latest performance, BMR shares gained by 37.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.32% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Beamr Imaging Ltd Fundamentals:

Beamr Imaging Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.77 and a Current Ratio set at 17.77.

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] Institutonal Ownership Details