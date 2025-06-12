Barclays lifts Sweetgreen Inc [SG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sweetgreen Inc [NYSE: SG] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $13.09.

Sweetgreen Inc stock has also loss -11.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SG stock has declined by -48.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -68.86% and lost -59.17% year-on date.

The market cap for SG stock reached $1.54 billion, with 105.76 million shares outstanding and 102.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, SG reached a trading volume of 6050625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sweetgreen Inc [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $23.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2025, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $32, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SG stock. On January 10, 2025, analysts increased their price target for SG shares from 44 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sweetgreen Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

SG stock trade performance evaluation

Sweetgreen Inc [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.55. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.49% in the past year of trading.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sweetgreen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sweetgreen Inc [SG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc go to 32.63%.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 12.33 million shares, which is approximately 10.8525%. FMR LLC, holding 10.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$330.64 million in SG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$272.14 million in SG stock with ownership which is approximately 7.9497%.