Baker Hughes Co [BKR] fell -4.85% so far this year. What now?

Baker Hughes Co [NASDAQ: BKR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.67%.

Over the last 12 months, BKR stock rose by 23.36%. The one-year Baker Hughes Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.8. The average equity rating for BKR stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.67 billion, with 990.36 million shares outstanding and 988.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, BKR stock reached a trading volume of 8108957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baker Hughes Co [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $46.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Co stock. On September 25, 2024, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Co is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

BKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.36% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Baker Hughes Co Fundamentals:

Baker Hughes Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

BKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Co go to 8.13%.

Baker Hughes Co [BKR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121.45 million shares, which is approximately 12.1941%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 99.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.51 billion in BKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.38 billion in BKR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7848%.