ATIF Holdings Ltd [ZBAI] moved up 19.83: Why It’s Important

ATIF Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: ZBAI] price surged by 19.83 percent to reach at $0.08.

Guru’s Opinion on ATIF Holdings Ltd [ZBAI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATIF Holdings Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

ZBAI Stock Performance Analysis:

ATIF Holdings Ltd [ZBAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.44. With this latest performance, ZBAI shares dropped by -55.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.09% in the past year of trading.

Insight into ATIF Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

ATIF Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.24 and a Current Ratio set at 31.24.

ATIF Holdings Ltd [ZBAI] Institutonal Ownership Details