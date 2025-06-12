Asset Entities Inc [ASST] Revenue clocked in at $0.68 million, up 1245.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Asset Entities Inc [NASDAQ: ASST] gained 23.83% or 1.27 points to close at $6.60 with a heavy trading volume of 6304055 shares.

The daily chart for ASST points out that the company has recorded 1335.09% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.90M shares, ASST reached to a volume of 6304055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asset Entities Inc [ASST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asset Entities Inc is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 161.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for ASST stock

Asset Entities Inc [ASST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.73. With this latest performance, ASST shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1335.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.26% in the past year of trading.

Asset Entities Inc [ASST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Asset Entities Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.72 and a Current Ratio set at 9.72.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Asset Entities Inc [ASST]