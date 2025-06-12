Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] moved down -0.26: Why It’s Important

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NYSE: NLY] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.32.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7315667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Annaly Capital Management Inc stands at 0.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.33%.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $11.69 billion, with 605.09 million shares outstanding and 603.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.41M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 7315667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $20.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2024, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $23, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.04.

How has NLY stock performed recently?

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.13% in the past year of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Annaly Capital Management Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.04.

Earnings analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc go to 2.75%.

Insider trade positions for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]

The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55.64 million shares, which is approximately 11.1077%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $933.28 million in NLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $338.43 million in NLY stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4288%.