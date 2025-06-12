American Superconductor Corp [AMSC] stock Resumed by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $10

American Superconductor Corp [NASDAQ: AMSC] loss -13.88% or -4.78 points to close at $29.67 with a heavy trading volume of 6543482 shares.

The daily chart for AMSC points out that the company has recorded -4.90% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 712.60K shares, AMSC reached to a volume of 6543482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Superconductor Corp [AMSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSC shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for American Superconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for American Superconductor Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on AMSC stock. On July 06, 2018, analysts increased their price target for AMSC shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Superconductor Corp is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMSC in the course of the last twelve months was 45.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for AMSC stock

American Superconductor Corp [AMSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, AMSC shares gained by 30.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.90% in the past year of trading.

American Superconductor Corp [AMSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Superconductor Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

American Superconductor Corp [AMSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Superconductor Corp go to 18.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Superconductor Corp [AMSC]

The top three institutional holders of AMSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2.54 million shares, which is approximately 7.1309%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 2.21 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$51.79 million in AMSC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$50.38 million in AMSC stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0373%.