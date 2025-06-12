Altria Group Inc [MO] is 14.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altria Group Inc [NYSE: MO] gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $59.91 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 9044792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altria Group Inc [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $58.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MO stock. On October 08, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MO shares from 44.50 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for MO stock

Altria Group Inc [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.29% in the past year of trading.

Altria Group Inc [MO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altria Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Altria Group Inc [MO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc go to 3.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Altria Group Inc [MO]

The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156.12 million shares, which is approximately 9.0873%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 125.5 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.72 billion in MO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.24 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0495%.