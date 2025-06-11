Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] moved down -2.01: Why It’s Important

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $17.03.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.68 percent and weekly performance of 1.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 5191914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $15.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 4.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Clarksons Platou have made an estimate for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.50, while it was recorded at 17.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.14 for the last 200 days.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd [ZIM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $50.12%, or 50.71%% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 4.85 million shares, which is approximately 4.0268%. GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, holding 4.31 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$95.56 million in ZIM stocks shares; and GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $$74.06 million in ZIM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7758%.