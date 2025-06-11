Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] fell -26.85% so far this year. What now?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [NYSE: ZETA] slipped around -0.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.16 at the close of the session, down -3.24%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, ZETA reached a trading volume of 3814245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZETA shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Zeta Global Holdings Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zeta Global Holdings Corp is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZETA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.33.

How has ZETA stock performed recently?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, ZETA shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

#####

Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.33 and a Current Ratio set at 3.33.

Earnings analysis for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZETA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zeta Global Holdings Corp go to 20.44%.

Insider trade positions for Zeta Global Holdings Corp [ZETA]

There are presently around $76.73%, or 83.69%% of ZETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZETA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.03 million shares, which is approximately 10.697%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$251.27 million in ZETA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$180.68 million in ZETA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7553%.