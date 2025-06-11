XP Inc [XP] Revenue clocked in at $3.15 billion, up 68.44% YTD: What’s Next?

XP Inc [NASDAQ: XP] jumped around 0.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $19.96 at the close of the session, up 2.36%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 4918253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for XP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2025, representing the official price target for XP Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Outperform rating on XP stock. On January 24, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for XP shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 11.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.23% in the past year of trading.

#####

XP Inc [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XP Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Earnings analysis for XP Inc [XP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc go to 13.68%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc [XP]

There are presently around $89.87%, or 89.88%% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 34.35 million shares, which is approximately 6.2292%. GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 29.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$520.98 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $$505.67 million in XP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2126%.